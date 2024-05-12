FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a growth of 563.6% from the April 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on FinWise Bancorp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

FinWise Bancorp Price Performance

FINW traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,717. The stock has a market cap of $135.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.71. FinWise Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.30.

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. FinWise Bancorp had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $23.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FinWise Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FinWise Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $5,023,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC grew its stake in FinWise Bancorp by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 97,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 64,470 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FinWise Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 24,457 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

FinWise Bancorp Company Profile

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Utah. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, health savings account demand deposits, NOW and money market accounts, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

See Also

