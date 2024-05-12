LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP) Short Interest Update

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 483.3% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

LuxUrban Hotels Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LUXHP stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991. LuxUrban Hotels has a 1-year low of $18.10 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.63.

LuxUrban Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2708 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.77%.

LuxUrban Hotels Company Profile

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington DC, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.

