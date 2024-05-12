Holcim AG (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Short Interest Up 473.3% in April

Holcim AG (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,900 shares, a growth of 473.3% from the April 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Holcim Stock Performance

Shares of Holcim stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.05. The stock had a trading volume of 60,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,097. Holcim has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.65.

Get Holcim alerts:

Holcim Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This is an increase from Holcim’s previous dividend of $0.31.

About Holcim

Holcim AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It operates through North America; Latin America; Europe; Asia, Middle East & Africa; and Solutions & Products segments. The company offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; ready-mix concrete; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and precast, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, roofing systems, insulation tile adhesives, facade solutions, and contracting and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.