Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Short Interest Up 466.7% in April

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 466.7% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Firan Technology Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FTGFF remained flat at $3.74 on Friday. 144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.34. Firan Technology Group has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $4.52.

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.01 million for the quarter.

Firan Technology Group Company Profile

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. The company operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It offers semi additive process technologies, high density interconnect products, high temperature rigid flex printed, RF boards, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

