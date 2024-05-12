John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.34

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.34 and traded as high as $16.69. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund shares last traded at $16.68, with a volume of 42,961 shares trading hands.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average of $15.68.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 87.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 23,899 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 11,023 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

