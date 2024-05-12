John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.34

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.34 and traded as high as $16.69. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund shares last traded at $16.68, with a volume of 42,961 shares trading hands.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average of $15.68.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
