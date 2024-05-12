Bango (LON:BGO) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $112.28

Bango PLC (LON:BGO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 112.28 ($1.41) and traded as high as GBX 125 ($1.57). Bango shares last traded at GBX 123.50 ($1.55), with a volume of 147,588 shares changing hands.

Bango Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 112.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 140.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £94.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,372.22 and a beta of 0.34.

Insider Activity at Bango

In other Bango news, insider Frank Bury acquired 42,000 shares of Bango stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of £51,660 ($64,899.50). In related news, insider Frank Bury acquired 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of £51,660 ($64,899.50). Also, insider Paul Larbey bought 16,472 shares of Bango stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £19,931.12 ($25,039.10). 37.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bango

Bango PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants. It also offers digital vending machine services for resellers and subscriptions providers to enable bundling of subscription services.

