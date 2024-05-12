Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.13

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.13 and traded as low as $20.07. Deutsche Börse shares last traded at $20.19, with a volume of 33,991 shares traded.

Deutsche Börse Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.65.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 27.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Börse AG will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Börse Increases Dividend

About Deutsche Börse

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.2617 dividend. This is a boost from Deutsche Börse’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Börse’s payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

Further Reading

