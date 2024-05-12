Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.13

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.13 and traded as low as $20.07. Deutsche Börse shares last traded at $20.19, with a volume of 33,991 shares traded.
Deutsche Börse Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.65.
Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 27.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Börse AG will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Deutsche Börse Increases Dividend
About Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.
