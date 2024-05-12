Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Short Interest Up 433.3% in April

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.
Héroux-Devtek Stock Performance
HERXF stock remained flat at $14.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.53. Héroux-Devtek has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $14.39.
Héroux-Devtek Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Héroux-Devtek
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.