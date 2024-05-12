Short Interest in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Rises By 400.0%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:HEWG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $27.91 and a 1-year high of $36.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.74.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (HEWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of large- and mid-capitalization German equities while mitigating exposure to fluctuations between the value of the euro and the U.S.

