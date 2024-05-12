Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 376.9% from the April 15th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ambow Education Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMBO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.31. 21,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,818. Ambow Education has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $6.30.

Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter.

About Ambow Education

Ambow Education Holding Ltd., a technology-driven educational company, provides hybrid online and offline learning, and content development in the higher education and workforce training industries in the United States. The company operates HybriU platform, a hybrid education delivery and content development platform.

