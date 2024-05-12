China Medical System Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHSYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Medical System Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHSYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,881,800 shares, an increase of 358.1% from the April 15th total of 410,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18,818.0 days.
China Medical System Price Performance
OTCMKTS CHSYF remained flat at $0.93 during trading on Friday. China Medical System has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42.
About China Medical System
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Medical System
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Why Invest in 5G Stocks
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for China Medical System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Medical System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.