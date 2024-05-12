Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Short Interest Update

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 417.9% from the April 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Elemental Altus Royalties Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ELEMF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.86. 15,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,003. Elemental Altus Royalties has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83.
About Elemental Altus Royalties
