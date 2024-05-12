Wedbush Lowers Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Price Target to $31.00

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PHVS. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Pharvaris from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

PHVS opened at $21.46 on Thursday. Pharvaris has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $33.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.63.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Pharvaris will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pharvaris by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 81,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pharvaris in the 3rd quarter valued at $812,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the 4th quarter worth $7,994,000. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the fourth quarter worth $22,440,000. Finally, venBio Partners LLC increased its stake in Pharvaris by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. venBio Partners LLC now owns 4,919,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,992,000 after purchasing an additional 654,832 shares during the last quarter.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

