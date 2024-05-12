Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) PT Raised to $28.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the mineral exploration company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 111.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLL. BTIG Research downgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen cut Piedmont Lithium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Piedmont Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLL opened at $13.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average of $19.40. Piedmont Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $65.72.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The mineral exploration company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.61). The firm had revenue of ($7.31) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.76 million. Research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Lithium will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. 52.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

