Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Target Price to $14.00

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.54.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $300.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.77 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 35,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $324,671.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 102,598 shares in the company, valued at $927,485.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $184,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,539,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,409,884.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 35,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $324,671.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 102,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,485.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,915 shares of company stock worth $604,222 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. It owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancún, Hyatt Ziva Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos located in Mexico; Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa situated in Jamaica; the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Family Resort, the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Adult Resort, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, and Jewel Palm Beach located in the Dominican Republic; and manages resorts on behalf of third-party owners.

Further Reading

