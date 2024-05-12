Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Qualys in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.23.

QLYS opened at $150.31 on Thursday. Qualys has a 12 month low of $113.00 and a 12 month high of $206.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.81.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. Qualys had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 47.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 928 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $155,876.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,654,132.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $155,876.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,654,132.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $241,457.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,477,200.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,590 shares of company stock worth $2,419,842. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,719,000 after acquiring an additional 197,911 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 50.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 501,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,743,000 after purchasing an additional 169,293 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 245,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,970,000 after buying an additional 154,492 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,893,000 after buying an additional 122,168 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 201,932.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 117,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after buying an additional 117,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

