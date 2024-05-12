Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) PT Lowered to $83.00 at JMP Securities

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $85.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PRTA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prothena from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Prothena from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Prothena from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.00.

Get Prothena alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRTA

Prothena Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of PRTA opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average of $30.22. Prothena has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $77.13.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 193.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prothena will post -4.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Prothena

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Prothena by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,030,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,461,000 after buying an additional 117,524 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Prothena by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,237,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,986,000 after purchasing an additional 417,338 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Prothena by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,594,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,270,000 after purchasing an additional 452,455 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Prothena by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,125,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,873,000 after purchasing an additional 54,728 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Prothena by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 665,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,166,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prothena

(Get Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.