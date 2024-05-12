QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on QDEL. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut QuidelOrtho from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group restated a sell rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $76.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.00.

QDEL opened at $42.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.80. QuidelOrtho has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $90.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.55.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.84). QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 61.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $742.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. QuidelOrtho’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QuidelOrtho will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other QuidelOrtho news, CFO Joseph M. Busky bought 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.35 per share, with a total value of $99,652.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,652.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,879,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,906,000 after acquiring an additional 37,733 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 7.6% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,330,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,244,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 69.1% in the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,606,000 after purchasing an additional 551,524 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 230.6% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 980,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,231,000 after buying an additional 683,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 954,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,344,000 after buying an additional 392,790 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

