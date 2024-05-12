Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PYCR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Paycor HCM from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Paycor HCM Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ PYCR opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.76. Paycor HCM has a 52 week low of $13.92 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $159.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.49 million. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycor HCM news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $29,001.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,414.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $29,001.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,414.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $27,596.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,682,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,730,000 after acquiring an additional 25,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,474,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,974,000 after purchasing an additional 237,398 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth about $19,610,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Paycor HCM by 1,611.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 408,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after buying an additional 384,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,000 after buying an additional 79,976 shares during the period. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

