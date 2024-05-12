TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TRX. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on TRX Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of TRX Gold from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

TRX Gold stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 278,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,656. TRX Gold has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $126.85 million, a PE ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TRX Gold had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TRX Gold will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRX Gold

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TRX Gold stock. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TRX Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) by 1,103.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,588 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.08% of TRX Gold worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

