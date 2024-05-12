Earlyworks Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:ELWS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Earlyworks Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:ELWS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 698,500 shares, a growth of 340.1% from the April 15th total of 158,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ ELWS remained flat at $0.59 during trading hours on Friday. 214,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,763. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.58. Earlyworks has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $4.23.

Shares of Earlyworks are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, May 16th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Thursday, May 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, May 16th.

Earlyworks Co, Ltd operates as a blockchain-based technology company in Japan. The company builds products, deliver services, and develop solutions based on its proprietary Grid Ledger System to leverage blockchain technology in various business settings, including advertisement tracking, online visitor management, and sales of non-fungible tokens.

