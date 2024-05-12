Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.
Telecom Argentina Stock Performance
NYSE TEO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.47. 218,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,891. Telecom Argentina has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average is $7.34.
Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.24) by $0.08. Telecom Argentina had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.
Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.
