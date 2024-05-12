Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Telecom Argentina Stock Performance

NYSE TEO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.47. 218,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,891. Telecom Argentina has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average is $7.34.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.24) by $0.08. Telecom Argentina had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telecom Argentina

About Telecom Argentina

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 457,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 140,362 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,444,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 410,415 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter valued at $2,657,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter worth $2,212,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in Telecom Argentina during the third quarter worth $180,000.

(Get Free Report)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.