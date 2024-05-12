SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price target on SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on SPX Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.46. 214,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.52, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.70. SPX Technologies has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $140.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.96.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $465.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.05 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SPX Technologies will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 27,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.48, for a total value of $3,123,503.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,049,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SPX Technologies news, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 27,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.48, for a total value of $3,123,503.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,936 shares in the company, valued at $69,049,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John William Swann III sold 32,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total value of $3,801,743.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,884 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,987.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,962,146 in the last quarter. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,173,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,067,000 after buying an additional 173,021 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPX Technologies by 11.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,579,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,583,000 after purchasing an additional 165,544 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in SPX Technologies by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,338,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,990,000 after purchasing an additional 250,494 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 809,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,800,000 after purchasing an additional 106,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 510,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,530,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

