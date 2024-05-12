Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised Delek Logistics Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial started coverage on Delek Logistics Partners in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.33.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:DKL traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.06. 56,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,617. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 2.07. Delek Logistics Partners has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $58.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.96.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.51 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 115.32% and a net margin of 11.81%. On average, analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.50%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek Logistics Partners

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 13.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,306,000 after buying an additional 177,242 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 205.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,482,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,775,000 after buying an additional 997,860 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the first quarter worth about $10,304,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 343.5% in the third quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,368,000 after buying an additional 172,874 shares during the period. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the first quarter worth about $3,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.