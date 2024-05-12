Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BNED

Barnes & Noble Education Stock Down 7.4 %

BNED traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.29. 2,030,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,078,303. Barnes & Noble Education has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $2.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $456.67 million for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a negative return on equity of 51.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes & Noble Education

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Barnes & Noble Education stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) by 258.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,539 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Barnes & Noble Education worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes & Noble Education

(Get Free Report)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.