JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a report on Monday, March 25th.

JOYY Stock Performance

YY stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.65. The company had a trading volume of 324,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,540. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.83. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.35. JOYY has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $43.20.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. JOYY had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $569.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JOYY will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in JOYY by 221.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 62.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 967.6% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 14.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

