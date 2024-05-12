Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VLY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an underweight rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.33.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,455,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,901,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $11.22.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $890.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.38 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 12.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 51.76%.

Insider Transactions at Valley National Bancorp

In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 49,715 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $406,668.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,136.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,734,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,443,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,128 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,889,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,800 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,060,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,025,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,499,000 after acquiring an additional 920,140 shares during the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

