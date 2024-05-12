eCash (XEC) Trading Down 8.9% This Week

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. eCash has a total market capitalization of $901.15 million and $8.24 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, eCash has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $61,113.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $432.28 or 0.00707345 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00068014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.21 or 0.00101799 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000314 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,700,798,423,092 coins and its circulating supply is 19,700,832,798,092 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

