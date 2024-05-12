BITCOIN ADDITIONAL 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.12 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 12th. In the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $61,144.45 or 1.00051263 BTC on popular exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $759.34 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00011507 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011478 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001513 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00013245 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008640 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BTCA is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 61,089.41828206 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,119,727.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars.

