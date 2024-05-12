WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading Up 31.9% Over Last 7 Days

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 12th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $4.61 million and $9,487.70 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 31.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.84 or 0.00133912 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00009647 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00011612 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

