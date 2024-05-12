Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Posts Earnings Results

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 502.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Vuzix Price Performance

Shares of VUZI stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,659,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,865. Vuzix has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $6.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $77.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.86.

Get Vuzix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Vuzix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vuzix news, Director Timothy Heydenreich Harned purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $26,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 186,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,680.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 42,000 shares of company stock worth $54,375 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vuzix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It provides monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, defense and security, and medical markets; Vuzix Z100, Vuzix Blade, and Vuzix Shield smart glasses; original equipment manufacturer waveguide optics and display engines; and Mobilium logistics mobility software, which removes traditional middleware, and supports various ERP systems and modern-day warehouse picking with wearable devices, as well as custom solutions and engineering solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.