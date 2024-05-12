Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01, reports.

Virios Therapeutics Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of VIRI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.35. 213,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,555. Virios Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $2.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52.

About Virios Therapeutics

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

