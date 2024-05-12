Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Announces Earnings Results

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08, reports. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $327.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.00 million. Tower Semiconductor updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.
Tower Semiconductor Trading Up 0.7 %
TSEM stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,709. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tower Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.93.
Institutional Trading of Tower Semiconductor
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $69,996,000. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 7,174,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,969,000 after buying an additional 2,657,777 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,717,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,314,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,303,000. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.
About Tower Semiconductor
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
