Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 28.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSL. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,114,169.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,504,388 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

CSL stock opened at $416.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $382.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.83. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $205.10 and a twelve month high of $420.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.06 million. Research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

See Also

