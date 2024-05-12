CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Bought by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 795.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,107,000 after buying an additional 125,071 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in CBRE Group by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 128,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after acquiring an additional 35,386 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,083,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,073,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,308,000 after acquiring an additional 132,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,164,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,766,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at $19,164,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,592 shares of company stock worth $3,675,752 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $90.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $98.65.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

