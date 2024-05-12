The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 113.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 527.3% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,330 shares of company stock worth $11,713,578 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GS stock opened at $454.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $458.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $410.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.33. The stock has a market cap of $146.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.78 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

