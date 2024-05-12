Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,041 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its position in Tesla by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 302,803 shares of company stock valued at $56,124,840. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 2.0 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $168.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $537.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.41. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price objective (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

