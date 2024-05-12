VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Sells 857 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,729,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,696,000 after acquiring an additional 156,974 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in NRG Energy by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,401,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,502,000 after purchasing an additional 197,122 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,346,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,642,000 after buying an additional 689,941 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,318,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,770,000 after buying an additional 629,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 72.5% during the third quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 1,037,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,956,000 after buying an additional 436,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 356,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,342,251.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on NRG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $83.65 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.62 and a 12-month high of $84.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.11.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 5.76%. Analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.