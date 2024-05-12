R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RCM. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on R1 RCM from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.71.

R1 RCM Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ RCM opened at $12.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.79. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $18.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.46.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $603.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.88 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that R1 RCM will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at R1 RCM

In other R1 RCM news, President John M. Sparby sold 10,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $143,959.18. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 265,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,811,579.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On R1 RCM

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCM. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,772,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 22.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 544,321 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $8,203,000 after buying an additional 98,503 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 553.9% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 7,125,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $75,311,000 after buying an additional 6,035,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,940,792 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $270,368,000 after acquiring an additional 947,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

