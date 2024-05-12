Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 854 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.40% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $7,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $29.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,133. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $29.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.50.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.