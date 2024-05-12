Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 91.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,629 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $149.26 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $82.53 and a 1-year high of $158.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.09.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

