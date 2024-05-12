VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Has $294,000 Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in NVR by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,344.94, for a total transaction of $1,836,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,700.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,344.94, for a total value of $1,836,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,700.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,500 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,510.05, for a total value of $11,265,075.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,523,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,102 shares of company stock worth $45,973,850 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR opened at $7,655.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7,750.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7,110.89. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.13. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $5,210.49 and a one year high of $8,211.40.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $99.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 487.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

