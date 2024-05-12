Northwest Financial Advisors Purchases Shares of 1,835 iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,489,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,142 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,457.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 274,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 257,208 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,754,000. CX Institutional increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 386,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 168,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,349,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average is $14.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

