Northwest Financial Advisors Takes $31,000 Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 360 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STX. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 85.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on STX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $94.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.06 and a 200-day moving average of $84.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of -72.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 260.72 and a beta of 1.06. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $56.02 and a fifty-two week high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

