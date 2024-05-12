871 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Acquired by Northwest Financial Advisors

Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 160,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 80,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $123.38 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.40 and a 12-month high of $125.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.50 and a 200 day moving average of $115.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.