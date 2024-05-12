Northwest Financial Advisors Acquires Shares of 446 VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OIH opened at $320.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $326.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.52. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a twelve month low of $246.04 and a twelve month high of $364.08.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

