Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,831 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 60.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 100,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $65.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.23 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.97%.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

