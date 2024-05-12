Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.47 per share, for a total transaction of $113,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,018.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CINF. BMO Capital Markets raised Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.50.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $118.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.63. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.01 and a fifty-two week high of $124.35.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.56%.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

