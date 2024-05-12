Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 25.0% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in CMS Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 37,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in CMS Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 97,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of CMS opened at $62.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.37. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

