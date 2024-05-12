Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Has $497,000 Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 281,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,537,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 21,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

XBI stock opened at $88.14 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $63.80 and a 12 month high of $103.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

